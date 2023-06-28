General

Pokhara Metropolitan City is to provide 70 per cent grant in agriculture sector on the basis of production.

Presenting the budget of the coming fiscal year 2080/81 of the Metropolitan City, Deputy- Mayor Manju Devi Gurung said an arrangement would be made to provide at least 70 per cent grant to classified land on the basis of production in order to mobilize investment based on priorities while distributing agriculture production materials and equipment.

The budget programme has allocated Rs 5 million for small irrigation programme to construct and repair irrigation canal in order to increase agriculture production as well as has given special priority for the construction of plastic pond in order to harvest rainwater at slope land.

Deputy-Mayor Gurung shared that Rs 3.5 million has been allocated to launch agricultural equipment maintenance campaign next year.

Similarly, the Metropolitan City has allocated Rs 12.4 million to run organe garden management campaign, potato production programme, winter crop campaign, expansion of fish ponds under commercial agriculture production programme. A total of Rs 1.5 million has been allocated to make the agriculture ambulance service more systematic and effective. The agriculture ambulance service was brought into operation with an objective of collecting local agro products among the consumers.

A total of Rs 4.2 million has been allocated for different programmes including emergency crop conservation, IPM technology and primary agriculture technology publicity as well as Rs 1.5 million has been allocated to expand Goat pocket area, Rs 3 million for management of stray cattle.

Likewise, Rs 3.3 million has been allocated to distribute basic medicine free of cost, Rs 20.5 million for regular vaccine programme and Livestock health camp.

Sourec: National News Agency-Nepal