A police constable died after being hit by a motorcycle in Moglabazar Thana area in the district today.

The deceased was identified as Foysal Ahmed, 27, hailed from Zakiganj upazila of the district.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:30 pm near a police check post at Parairchak on the Sylhet-Fenchuganj road. Violating the traffic signal in the check post area, the bike rider hit Foysal and fled.

Injured Foysal succumbed to his injuries at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Moglabazar Thana SM Mainuddin confirmed the matter.

Police arrested the bike rider.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha