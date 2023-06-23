General

Lawmaker Prem Suwal has drawn the government's attention on various issues.

Presenting the proposal of cutting the budget expenditure during the deliberation on Appropriation Bill in today's meeting of the House of Representatives, he urged the government to be serious on matters of border security of the country.

Suwal mentioned that Home Ministry and political parties should be aware towards 'micro management' interfere of Indian monopoly capital in Nepal. He shared, "Differences among political parties is our internal matters. We discuss it. But why we do not protest the micro management?"

He drew government's attention to destroy the road, embankments constructed at bordering areas against international laws. He also demanded to declare Bhaktapur as cultural town and to pass the bill related Khwopa University.

Similarly, independent lawmaker Dr Amaresh Kumar Singh demanded not to bring a programme without master plan and strategic plan of tourism development.

Presenting a proposal of cutting budget expenditure on headings of Appropriation Bill-2080, he shared there was no basis to construct Nijgadh International Airport as newly constructed two international airports have not come fully into operation.

Likewise, Hari Prasad Upreti said the country could be prosperous only after making the organisation like Nepali Army resourceful.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal