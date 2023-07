General

President Ramchandra Paudel has certified three bills related to budget. The Head of the State today gave assent the Appropriation Bill, 2080; the Finance Bill, 2080 and the Bill to Raise National Debt, 2080.

The President certified these bills passed by the Federal Parliament and presented for his assent in accordance with Article 113 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, said Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, the spokesperson for the Office of the President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal