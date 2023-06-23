General

Chairperson of Aam Janata Party, Prabhu Sah, has complained that priority was not given to Tarai-Madhes in course of preparing budget related to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

During the deliberation on headings under Appropriation Bill, 2080, in second meeting of House of Representatives, today, Chair Sah mentioned that there was no budget and programme developing historic and significant heritages, temples, shrines of Madhes as the tourism infrastructures.

Similarly, Sumana Shrestha of Rastriya Swatantra Party pointed out that there was no adequate budget and programme for disaster risk management, demanding to made arrangement of budget for mental health of traffic police.

Likewise, Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai of the CPN (UML) said there was no need to construct new airports.

Presenting a proposal of cutting the expenditure under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Bhattarai mentioned, "Out of 55 airports, some are not in operation and they are not in condition of coming into operation. It is necessary to carry out repair and maintenance as well as upgrading of these airports. There is no need to construct new airports."

Source: National News Agency-Nepal