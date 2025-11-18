Recalled Ambassadors Await Supreme Court Decision Amid Attendance Routine



Kathmandu: The ambassadors recalled by the government to work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently passing their day with attendance only. On November 3, the current government had recalled and deputed Nepali ambassadors to 11 countries to be stationed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs effective November 6.





According to National News Agency Nepal, arrangements have been made for the ambassadors who returned to Nepal to work at the ministry, as shared by MoFA Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Poudel Chhetri. Four out of the 11 recalled ambassadors have resigned from their posts, and their resignations have been accepted.





However, the remaining seven ambassadors have stated that they are returning home after marking their attendance at the Ministry. On condition of anonymity, one ambassador mentioned that they are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court.





The Council of Ministers had decided to recall 11 ambassadors who were politically appointed. A writ was filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of the government’s decision. After the initial hearing of the case, the Supreme Court issued an interim order not to implement the decision. Following the Supreme Court order, the government recalled the ambassadors to be deputed at the Ministry.





The ambassadors summoned by the government are Chandra Kumar Ghimire (United Kingdom), Lokdarshan Regmi (United States), Durga Bahadur Subedi (Japan), Krishna Prasad Oli (China), Shail Rupakheti (Germany), Dhan Prasad Pandit (Israel), Netra Prasad Timilsina (Malaysia), Ramesh Chandra Poudel (Qatar), Jung Bahadur Chauhan (Russia), Naresh Bikram Dhakal (Saudi Arabia), and Sanil Nepal (Spain). Among them, Ghimire, Regmi, Oli, and Poudel have resigned.

