NC Youth Leaders Call on PM, Urge for Taking Political Parties Into Confidence



Kathmandu: A delegation of Nepali Congress youth leaders called on Prime Minister Sushila Karki today. The meeting focused on the country’s contemporary political developments and the upcoming election to the House of Representatives (HoR), scheduled for March 5, 2026. The Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of support from NC youths to foster a conducive election environment, as noted by Sandeep Niraula, a central member of Tarun Dal, the party’s youth wing.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the delegation encouraged the Prime Minister to engage all political parties to ensure the successful conduct of the election. The delegation included Devraj Chalise, Gururaj Ghimire, Rajendra Bajgai, Ujjawal Baral, Resham Baniya, Tekraj Paudel, and Chhedup Lama.

