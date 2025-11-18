Government Announces Relief for Gen-Z Protest Injuries and Approves International Grant Assistance



Kathmandu: The government has announced a relief package of Rs 15,000 each for 2,429 individuals injured during the Gen-Z movement and subsequent protests, as per the recent decision by the Council of Ministers. This initiative aims to provide immediate financial aid to those affected by the unrest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel, revealed the decision alongside other governmental resolutions. Among these, the government has amended Schedule 12 of the Immigration Regulations, 2051 BS, to maintain the trekking permit fee for foreign citizens in the Upper Mustang region at USD 50 or its equivalent in any foreign currency.





Additionally, the government has secured grant assistance of approximately USD 5 million from Norway and USD 2.1 million from Switzerland. These funds are designated for the provincial and local governance strengthening program, reflecting continued international support for local development initiatives.





In another significant move, Minister Kharel announced the formation of the ‘Nepal Stock Exchange Limited Restructuring Recommendation Committee 2082’. This committee, coordinated by Prakash Jung KC, will conduct studies and provide recommendations for restructuring the Nepal Stock Exchange Limited.





The Council of Ministers also decided to recommend the issuance of an ordinance to amend the Nepal Special Services Act, 2042 BS. Furthermore, Dr. Kalpana Kumari Shrestha from Nawalparasi has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Shaheed Dharmabhakta National Transplant Center, reflecting the government’s focus on enhancing healthcare leadership.

