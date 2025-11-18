Udaya Subba Elected President of Nepal Film Producer’s Association



Kathmandu: Udaya Subba has been elected as the President of the Nepal Film Producer’s Association through its 19th annual general meeting. Subba secured the position by defeating Sunil Kumar Thapa.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the election took place on Monday, where key positions within the association were filled. Khagendra Lamichhane was elected as the General Secretary, while Yuvraj Giri secured the position of Secretary. Ram Prasad Rijal was elected as the Treasurer. Jyotiraj Rai and Raunak Bikram Kandel were elected as Vice Presidents, with Kandel securing the position unopposed.





The association’s executive committee welcomed new members Tanka Bahadur Budhathoki, Shreedhar Paudel, Manoj Kumar Adhikari, Ghanendra Thapaliya, Praveen Karki, Chumban Jung Shahi, and Raj Kumar Pandit, who were unanimously elected.

