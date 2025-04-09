Resumption of Regular Flights at Gautam Buddha Int’l Airport Demanded



Bhairahawa: Entrepreneurs and the business community of Rupandehi have drawn attention of bodies concerned, demanding operation of regular flights at Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport. Organising a press meet here today, the Siddhartha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rupandehi, the Siddhartha Network Rupandehi and the Rupandehi Chamber of Commerce announced phase-wise agitation programme to press for fulfillment of their demand.





According to National News Agency Nepal, industrialists said they would launch decisive agitation together for the operation of regular flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport. A joint agitation struggle committee has also been formed for the agitation to be launched at leadership of Siddhartha Network Rupandehi.





Under the first-phase agitation programme, discussion will be held with representative of different political parties of Rupandehi district, people’s representatives of local levels as well as people’s representatives elected in federation and province assembly as well as Chiefs of concerned Airlines, said Committee Coordinator and Chairperson of Siddhartha Network, Anil Kumar Gyawali.





Similarly, a peace protest will be organized in front of airport in presence of thousands of people, attention of Prime Minister, Tourism Minister, Finance Minister, Labour Minister, Health Minister, secretary of concerned ministries and chief of Nepal Airlines Corporation would be drawn about the agitation programme, he mentioned.

