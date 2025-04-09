Health and Population Scientists’ Summit to Commence on Thursday



Kathmandu: The 11th summit of the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) and health and population scientists is set to begin here on Thursday. Acting Secretary at NHRC, Dr. Pramod Joshi, announced the completion of preparations for the summit, which aims to promote policy and lawmaking based on research in health and population. The event also seeks to enhance collaboration between scientific researchers and policymakers.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the summit will feature 87 verbal presentations and 115 poster presentations, with participation from over 100 experts from countries including Nepal, India, China, the UK, Switzerland, Germany, and the US. Dr. Joshi expressed that the discussions during the event would contribute to development efforts based on cooperation. The summit is scheduled to continue until April 12.

