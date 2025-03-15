Contact Us
Skill-oriented Training to Produce Capable Human Resources in Myagdi


Myagdi: Life skills development training has been launched at Gurja of Dhaulagiri rural municipality-1 and Lulang of ward 2 in Myagdi district. Employment Service Centre under the rural municipality has organised the 50-day training related to mason at Gurja and road maintenance at Lulang to produce skilled human resources required in local levels.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Employment Coordinator of the rural municipality, Dev Pun, said the training has been organized with an objective of producing skilled human resources, creating employment, and opportunity for income generation.

Twenty people have been selected in each ward for the training. Practical knowledge would be imparted for 40 days while theoretical knowledge for 10 days. Each trainee would get Rs 712 per day during the training period.

