More Investment in Agriculture Stressed



Kathmandu: Experts on the economic sector have stressed the need for increasing investment in the agriculture sector for the nation’s economic development. At an interaction programme organized here Saturday, they emphasized that both the government and political parties should take serious measures to make the country self-reliant, as the nation’s economic status has plunged into crisis.





According to National News Agency Nepal, economist Prof Dr Kushum Shakya highlighted that economic instability, rising unemployment, and higher inflation have further exacerbated the crises in the country. She urged stakeholders to prioritize agriculture as a means to stabilize the economy and create job opportunities.





Economist Sanjay Acharya pointed out that the lack of transparency in the government policy drafting process, coupled with a lack of foresight, has resulted in poor economic growth. He stressed the importance of clear and effective policies to harness the potential of the agriculture sector.





Additionally, economist Ghanshyam Dawadi argued that the cost of healthcare has escalated due to the absence of effective government intervention in the healthcare service sector. He called for comprehensive measures to address these issues and support sustainable economic growth.

