CPN (Unified Socialist) Launches Nationwide Socialist Campaign


Kathmandu: The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) has initiated a nationwide socialist campaign aimed at addressing critical issues such as good governance and employment. This campaign marks a significant step for the party as it seeks to engage with citizens on various pressing concerns.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the campaign is scheduled to run until Baisakh 22. Throughout this period, the party plans to collect suggestions from experts across several key sectors, including education, health, tourism, and infrastructure. This approach aims to incorporate diverse perspectives and insights into the party’s policy initiatives.



Prakash Jwala, who heads the party’s Central Publicity Department, highlighted that the campaign would involve discussions at multiple levels-ward, village, province, and central. These discussions will engage associations, organizations, and individuals from different regions, fostering a comprehensive dialogue on the nation’s challenges.



Jwala also conveyed the belief that this campaign would be instrumental in addressing public dissatisfaction and enhancing awareness about the current state of the country. The initiative comes at a time when many citizens feel their development aspirations remain unmet, underscoring the need for active engagement and solutions.

