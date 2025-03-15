Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

NOC Slashes Prices of Petroleum Products


Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, effective from midnight.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the NOC issued a press statement earlier this evening outlining the new pricing structure. The price of diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre, while petrol will see a reduction of Rs 5 per litre.



With this latest adjustment, diesel and kerosene will be available at Rs 151 per litre in the Kathmandu Valley, and petrol will be priced at Rs 163 per litre, as stated by the NOC in their press release.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.