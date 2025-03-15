NOC Slashes Prices of Petroleum Products



Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products, effective from midnight.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NOC issued a press statement earlier this evening outlining the new pricing structure. The price of diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre, while petrol will see a reduction of Rs 5 per litre.





With this latest adjustment, diesel and kerosene will be available at Rs 151 per litre in the Kathmandu Valley, and petrol will be priced at Rs 163 per litre, as stated by the NOC in their press release.

