Infrastructure Policy Required for Sustainable Development: CM Karki



Biratnagar: Chief Minister of Koshi Province, Hikat Kumar Karki, has emphasized the urgent need for an infrastructure policy aimed at sustainable development. Speaking at the Infrastructure Policy Formulation Seminar conducted at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, Karki underscored the significance of aligning proposed projects with existing programs of the planning commission and the government’s annual agendas.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief Minister Karki highlighted that the changing climate necessitates development efforts that are firmly grounded in policy to prevent adverse impacts. He criticized previous development initiatives that overlooked the climate change dimension, resulting in destruction and inefficiencies.





Karki further stressed the importance of evaluating the potential risks posed by disasters and climate change before drafting any development policies. The seminar was attended by ministers, secretaries, and experts from across Koshi Province, all of whom contributed to the dialogue on creating a robust framework for sustainable infrastructure development.

