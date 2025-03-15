Inclusiveness Recognized as Pillar of Federal Republic, Says UML General Secretary



Kathmandu: General Secretary of the CPN UML, Shankar Pokharel, emphasized that inclusiveness is a fundamental pillar of the federal republic during a talk program organized at the UML central party office. The program focused on ‘women’s representation in politics and politicians’ role to promote their representation’.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event was organized by the social welfare and social security department of the party. During the program, General Secretary Pokharel highlighted the importance of inclusion as a foundational element of the federal democratic republic. He pointed out that socio-cultural factors have contributed to women being left behind and stressed the need for financial empowerment of women. Pokharel also emphasized adherence to constitutional and electoral laws to enhance women’s representation and empowerment.





He noted that the UML has provided significant opportunities for women at the policymaking level, distinguishing it from other political parties. Vice Chairman Asta Laxmi Shakya, also present at the event, expressed concern over the weakening women’s movement and urged political parties to ensure women’s rights are mainstreamed. She pointed out that while women’s rights are guaranteed by the constitution, they are not always enforced in practice.

