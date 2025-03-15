International Workshop on Advanced Cancer Treatment Techniques Held in Chitwan



Chitwan: An international workshop focused on innovative cancer treatment techniques has been organized in Chitwan. The four-day workshop aims to provide both theoretical and practical skills in cancer treatment, specifically focusing on SRS (Stereotactic Radio Surgery), SRT (Stereotactic Radiation Therapy), and SBRT (Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy).





According to National News Agency Nepal, these advanced techniques enable the treatment of brain, liver, and lung cancers through radiation, eliminating the need for surgical procedures. Dr. Shivaji Poudel, Executive Director of BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital, emphasized that medical physicists and radiation oncologists from multiple countries participated in the workshop to share experiences and skills.





Dr. Poudel highlighted that although the hospital possesses the necessary radiation equipment, its usage has been limited due to a lack of adequately trained personnel. He expressed optimism that the workshop would enhance the effective treatment of cancer using these new technologies.





During the workshop, participants, including medical physicists and radiation oncologists, discussed the implementation of SRS, SRT, and SBRT and provided training on these techniques. Dr. Ranjan Bhakta Bhandari, Head of the Radiotherapy Department at BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital, noted that the workshop would be beneficial to Nepalese doctors and health workers. He mentioned that attendees came from various cancer hospitals across Nepal.





The South Asia Centre for Medical Physicists and Cancer Research Centre (SCMPCR) organized this hands-on workshop, aiming to bolster the capabilities of healthcare professionals in the region.

