Socialist Front to Stage Demonstration in Kathmandu Against Citizens’ Rights Suppression



Kathmandu: The socialist front has announced plans to hold a demonstration in Kathmandu on March 28. Secretary at the socialist front’s secretariat, Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma, made the announcement during a program, stating the demonstration aims to protest recent efforts to suppress citizens’ rights and to address anomalies.





According to National News Agency Nepal, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ emphasized that the event was organized to convey the perspectives of political parties advocating for inclusion and a proportional system. He acknowledged past mistakes and the need to inform citizens about the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.





Chairman Dahal noted that the ultimate goal of the socialist front is the establishment of a socialist republic, with a focus on progress in rural economies through industry and entrepreneurship. He highlighted the importance of discussing constitutional amendments, marking ten years since the new constitution’s adoption.





Dahal reiterated that his remarks about monarchy align with long-held views, reflecting a collective sentiment among Nepalis for an inclusive and proportional system. He asserted that the socialist front remains committed to its objectives.





Former Prime Minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal echoed the need for a socialist republic with Nepali characteristics, urging those who governed through familial lines to consider Nepal’s image.





Leader Netra Bikram Chand announced a campaign to unify Nepal’s Maoist forces under a single banner, reinforcing the socialist front’s agenda.

