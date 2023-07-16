education, Science & Technology

House of Representatives (HoR) Speaker Devraj Ghimire said applied and quality education is a fundamental requirement for a nation to progress towards prosperity.

He made these remarks during his attendance at an education award distribution programme organized by the online news portal 'kendrabindu.com' in Kathmandu today.

The Speaker said that despite the anticipation of significant advancements in education, the actual development in this sector was still awaited. He stressed the need to motivate schools and individuals who are contributing to the delivery of quality education.

The Speaker reassured that he would always play a positive role in any efforts aimed at promoting quality education.

Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal insisted on collective efforts among the bodies concerned to bring quality changes in the education sector.

On the occasion, various schools and education professionals were honoured.

Source: National News Agency Nepal