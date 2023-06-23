Key Issues

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that special priority has been given to provinces lagging behind in the Human Development Index (HDI) while apportioning the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Responding to the queries put forth by lawmakers during the session 'direct question and answer with the Prime Minister' in the House of Representatives today, the PM claimed that a fair allocation of resources has been made to Karnali, Sudurpaschim and Madhes provinces which lag behind in terms of development.

"The budget allocation has been done based on the policy priorities adopted by the government for the overall development of the country and the investment to be made for the development of various sectors. The allocation of resources has been done in a justified manner keeping Karnali, Sudurpaschim and Madhes provinces which are behind in terms of HDI in priority," the Prime Minister explained.

Stating that the government is effortful and committed towards strengthening an inclusive democracy by rendering all the state apparatuses more inclusive, he reiterated that the government was also clear on pursuing various policies, legal and procedural reforms accordingly.

The PM clarified that the National Dairy Development Board has been dissolved as there was duplication of its works and those being carried out by the Ministry and Department and in view of the present strain on the public expenditure as well.

Regarding the query related to the government's initiatives in controlling the lumpy skin disease seen in cattle, he said it has been found to have extensively spread this time and the livestock service technicians and vets at the federal, provincial, local level and with various organisations have been mobilized to control the disease.

"From the federal level, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has mobilized seven teams, each headed by a Joint Secretary, to the provinces for controlling the disease and capacity development online training is being imparted to the livestock technicians and vets working at the provincial and local levels for this purpose," PM Dahal said.

Similarly, the Prime Minister asserted that unlike in the previous years there will be no shortage of chemical fertilizers for the farmers this year. He said the supply system of chemical fertilizer this year is stronger compared to the previous ones.

"Three hundred and fifty-one metric tonnes fertilizer has been imported till date since 17 July 2022. Out of this, 71,000 metric tonnes is in reserve at various sales depots. Arrangements have been made to bring 45,000 metric tonnes DAP fertilizer from Kolkata, India by mid-June this year," he said.

According to the PM, although Rs 15 billion has been allocated for procurement and supply of chemical fertilizer, an additional Rs 23 billion has also been ensured to strengthen the fertilizer supply system. He added that this itself is a proof that the government is steadfast in resolving the farmers problems.

A market information system has been set up to inform the farmers for producing perishable agriculture produce as per the market demand, he said, adding that infrastructures are being constructed to store the surplus produce in cold storage centres.

Stating that the government has already fixed the minimum support price for some agricultural products, the PM informed the parliament of the government's policy of determining such price for other agriculture produce as well as far as possible as per the lawmakers' suggestions.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal