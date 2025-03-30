Strong, Institutionalized Democracy Need of Hour: Chair Yadav



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has emphasized the necessity of a strong and institutional democracy as an alternative to the current democratic republic system. During a programme held on Sunday, Chair Yadav addressed the growing concerns surrounding the present governance system and highlighted the urgent need for a review.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Yadav referred to the recent Tinkune incident as a manifestation of public discontent with the unstable government and the unmet expectations of the populace. He warned of the various schemes being plotted against the federal democratic republic in Nepal, urging a rectification of the errors encountered during the system’s implementation. He stressed the importance of understanding the public demonstrations in favor of the monarchy and called for governmental commitment to guiding the nation toward prosperity through economic development.





In addition, Nepali Congress leader Gopal Man Shrestha called for accountability and action against those responsible for the Tinkune incident, which was reportedly done in the name of the former king. He condemned the violent activities as both saddening and unacceptable. The leaders were addressing an audience at the 27th anniversary event of the Reporters’ Club Nepal.

