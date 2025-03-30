Communications Minister Urges Subordinate Bodies to Facilitate Implementation of Digital Nepal Framework



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has urged subordinate bodies under the Ministry to facilitate achieving the goals of the Digital Nepal Framework. Speaking at a thematic committee meeting organized by the Ministry today, the Minister emphasized the need for access to electricity, telephone, and internet connectivity at all local levels to implement the concept of Digital Nepal Framework. He stressed that the bodies functioning under the Ministry are responsible for building a foundation towards this end.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung called for focusing on the extension of the Government Integrated Office Management System (GIOMS), controlling advertisement leakage, digitalizing postal services, and maintaining uniformity on the official websites of government entities. He highlighted the need to launch a literacy campaign regarding Civic Apps and urged the concerned bodies to focus on expanding the use and access of broadband services.





Minister Gurung also noted that the collection of tax by local levels for the installation of mobile towers has caused additional economic burdens on infrastructure development. He stressed the need to upgrade the quality of broadband services in eight districts affected by the earthquake and advised province governments to demonstrate their relevancy and presence through deliveries.





Secretary at the Ministry, Radhika Aryal, emphasized consulting with province and local levels while formulating policies and laws. She highlighted the necessity to ensure quality in sector plans, policies, and programs while maintaining uniformity among them. Aryal also advised addressing issues concerning communications and information technology when determining annual policies and programs at the local level.





On the occasion, Ministry’s Joint Secretary Koshhari Niraula stated that the Ministry’s programs have been implemented in coordination with local, province, and federal levels.

