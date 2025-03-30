PM Oli Prepares for Thailand Visit with Input from Former Leaders



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has engaged in consultations with former Prime Ministers and former foreign ministers regarding his forthcoming visit to Thailand and participation in the sixth summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).





According to National News Agency Nepal, the consultation meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singh Durbar. During the meeting, PM Oli was advised to leverage the forum to maximize benefits for the country in economic development, energy, tourism, and cultural exchanges.





This marks PM Oli’s first official visit to Thailand, presenting an opportunity to advance progress across various sectors. During the meeting, PM Oli emphasized his commitment to balancing Nepal’s interests with those of others, while maintaining a focus on global peace and regional cooperation. He highlighted the importance of revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Non-Aligned Movement and assured that recommendations for capitalizing on BIMSTEC would be seriously considered.





PM Oli’s official visit to Thailand is scheduled from April 1 to 5, following an invitation from his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during which he will attend the BIMSTEC summit.





Notable figures who provided advice to PM Oli during the consultation included former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, former Chair of the Council of Ministers Khilraj Regmi, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, and former foreign ministers Upendra Yadav, Ishwor Pokhrel, Raghubir Mahaseth, Dr. Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, Ramesh Nath Pande, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani, Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, NP Saud, and Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal.

