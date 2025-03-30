National Strategy on Foreign Invasive Species Approved



Kathmandu: Minister for Forests and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri has approved the National Foreign Invasive Species Management Strategy and Implementation Plan. The strategy, prepared by the Forest Research and Training Centre, has been in the approval process for the last 15 years and has now received ministerial-level approval.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the strategic plan was developed with input from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, and other stakeholders. Dr. Rajendra KC, the Centre’s Director General, stated that the strategy aims to control the spread of invasive species effectively.





Dr. KC emphasized that the approval of this strategy marks a significant step toward managing foreign invasive species, which pose challenges to the country’s biodiversity and ecosystems. The collaborative approach in preparing the strategy highlights the importance of inter-ministerial and stakeholder engagement in addressing environmental concerns.

