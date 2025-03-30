RSS Ready to Collaborate with Sub-National Govt: Chair Jha



Kathmandu: Executive Chairperson of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Dharmendra Jha, has said the RSS is committed to the expansion of news service by collaborating with province and local governments. In a meeting of thematic committee (Communications and Information Technology sector) held at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Sunday, Chair Jha viewed all levels of government should support and protect RSS for the national interest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Jha expressed RSS’s readiness to work with the three tiers of government. He mentioned that despite sending circulars about constructing an office building in Sudurpaschim Province multiple times, the issue had not been addressed.





Jha emphasized RSS’s willingness to become more visible at the provincial level and called on province governments to take responsibility for strengthening the agency. He also highlighted RSS’s intention to establish a mother language service fund, although no province government has shown interest in it yet.





Moreover, Chair Jha urged for collaboration with province governments to construct office buildings for RSS in Hetauda and Surkhet. He noted that while Sudurpaschim Province has allocated seven million rupees, the amount is insufficient for the intended purpose.

