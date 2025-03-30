Contact Us
Weather to Remain Clear in Most Parts of the Country Today


Kathmandu: The weather at present is partly cloudy in the hilly parts of Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces and clear in the rest of the country.

According to National News Agency Nepal, this afternoon, the hilly parts of the country will remain partly cloudy while the weather will be clear in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places in the hilly parts of Koshi and Gandaki provinces. Furthermore, there is a possibility of light snowfall in one or two places in the high hilly and mountainous region of the two provinces.

Tonight, the weather will continue to remain partly cloudy in the hilly parts of Koshi, Gandaki, and Karnali provinces and remain clear in the rest of the country, adds the Department.

