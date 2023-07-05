General

The Chitwan National Park (CNP) has made public three persons arrested on accusation of killing two rhinos inside the Park,. They were paraded amid a press conference here today. Two other accused are absconding, said the CNP.

The three—Hom Bahadur BK, Krishna Bahadur Mahato and Shikharam Tharu, all of Dharampur of Ramgram Municipality-18 in Nawalparasi district were arrested red-handed selling rhino horns, said the CNP chief conservation officer Dil Bahadur Pun. The arrest was made on April 20.

The Division Forest Office, Nawalparasi has launched investigations, he said. According to the CNP, a 12-year-old female rhino and her four-year-old child were electric-trapped to death in the Nandabhauju community forest under the buffer zone of the CNP on 20 January, 2023.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal