Training Will Strengthen Party: NC President Deuba



Dhangadhi: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has asserted that the party’s training of trainers programme will significantly bolster the party’s organizational strength. Speaking at the province-level trainer training programme organized by the Nepali Congress Central Policy Research and Training Academy in Dhangadhi, President Deuba expressed confidence that the training would be instrumental in reinforcing the party’s structure by fostering connections with rural areas and supporting the people in both their joyous and challenging times.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Deuba emphasized that despite elections being some time away, a unified party free from internal disputes and misunderstandings would experience a wave of victory. Party Vice President and Chief of the Central Policy Research and Training Academy, Purna Bahadur Khadka, highlighted the training’s role in enhancing the effectiveness of the party’s policies, principles, and issues related to federalism and development. Khadka noted that the party has completed training in four provinces so far, with the current session set to last for two days.





In a separate event, a provincial emergency warehouse constructed at Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13 was officially handed over to the Sudurpaschim Province Government. The warehouse, built with support from the World Food Programme (WFP), was handed over by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah. Minister Lekhak remarked on the importance of local governments managing disaster responses and the necessity of such facilities. The warehouse will now be operated and managed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law of the province.

