Judicious Needs of People Must Be Addressed: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli asserted that the judicious needs of the people must be easily fulfilled. Addressing the 23rd meeting of the Koshi Province Assembly’s sixth session, PM Oli suggested the provincial government formulate appropriate policies to drive development and ensure good governance in the province.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Oli claimed that significant work has been carried out since the implementation of the federal democratic republican system in the country. He stated that the narrative of ‘system has changed but the situation remains the same’ was incorrect. The Head of the Government called for unity to realize the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ and urged collective effort in the nation-building campaign.





PM Oli emphasized the government’s achievements in agriculture, tourism, industry, education, health, environment, and employment generation. He highlighted the need to develop entrepreneurship among youth to address unemployment. The government plans to establish industrial areas in all seven provinces for economic development and to improve people’s lives.





He reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards protecting and strengthening the federal democratic republican system. Oli recognized Koshi Province as a land of knowledge, civilization, and sacrifices, noting the important role of the Himalayas in creating a balanced environment and appropriate ecosystem.





He praised Koshi Province’s richness in mountains, natural heritages, and diverse geography, calling it a pride for the nation. He acknowledged the province’s abundance of ethnic communities, religions, cultures, arts, and heritages, and pledged federal support to the Koshi provincial government.





On another note, PM Oli claimed that Nepal has achieved 48 percent progress in Sustainable Development Goals. He expressed concern over the trend of Nepali youths seeking employment abroad due to inadequate wages at home, attributing the issue to a lack of skills. He stated the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and bringing positive change to the country.

