President Stresses on Strengthening Federalism and Good Governance



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has emphasized the necessity of bolstering federalism, good governance, and the rule of law by urging the parliament to take on a more effective role to ensure government accountability to the citizens.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel conveyed that it is the responsibility of the parliament to enhance its role in making the government accountable and responsible to the people. He made these remarks during a program held at the Office of the President, where the Pokhara Declaration of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum was handed over.





The President advised both the government and the parliament to transform the legislative body into a platform where the voices of the sovereign people can be heard. This comes amid public complaints regarding delays in significant construction projects and insufficient parliamentary discussions on issues of public concern.





President Paudel expressed his hope for increased readiness to develop an efficient, accountable, and people-responsive parliament. He highlighted the importance of learning from parliamentary practices to achieve this goal.





The President’s Private Secretariat reported that he called for the parliament to establish itself as a hub for effective law-making, budget and policy formulation, and advocacy for the people’s interests. He also emphasized the need for the federal parliament to create an inclusive, long-term, and development-friendly legal framework.





“Law-making and transparency are beautiful aspects of the democratic system. Therefore, your cooperation is essential for the successful implementation of federalism by further strengthening the role of parliament,” President Paudel reiterated.

