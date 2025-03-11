Lawmakers Call for Government Accountability and Reform



Kathmandu: Lawmakers taking part in a special session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday have called for the government to ensure its effective and result-oriented performance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, lawmaker Prem Suwal emphasized the necessity of providing free education at schools and universities to address youth-related issues. Chitra Bahadur KC called for an investigation into the assets of individuals involved in politics and those in power since 2046 BS, urging action against any misconduct.





Prabhu Shah raised concerns over the significant outflow of capital from Nepal through foreign apps and urged the government to foster the development of Nepali apps. He advocated for regulation instead of control over social networking sites. Dr. Amresh Kumar Singh criticized the current leadership, accusing it of enabling a regime that protects corrupt individuals and brokers. He called for pro-people governance.





Surya Bahadur Thapa Chhetri commented on the responsibility of previous governments for the current state of affairs. Tsering Lhamu Sherpa (Tamang) warned former monarch Gyanendra Shah against forming a new party, stating it must align with the Constitution if it participates in the electoral system.





Sumana Shrestha highlighted the importance of effectively implementing the Compulsory and Free Education Act, emphasizing the need for a safe educational environment for children. Bhagawati Chaudhary stressed the necessity of ending violence against women.

