General

Chattogram district police in a drive today arrested a truck driver and its helper with 10,000 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Lohagara Sadar on Chattogram-Cox’s bazar highway here.

The arrested drug traders were identified as Truck driver Saiful Islam Noyon 34 and Abdul Amin,24.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB detained the truck driver and his helper with his empty truck from the said area and recovered 10,000 pieces of Yaba tablets after searching the truck at 6 am this morning. Police seized the truck which was used for carrying Yaba.

A case filed with Lohagara thana in this connection and the detained persons were sent to jail through the court later, police sources added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha