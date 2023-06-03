General

Two people were killed and five others injured as a truck hit a CNG run auto rickshaw in Kaliganj Upazila of the district last night.

The deceased were identified as CNG passengers Rafiqul Islam, 40, hailed from Beltoli village in Patgram Upazila and Mizanur Rahman, 35, inhabitant in Chilar Bazar area in Patgram Upazila of the district.

Police said the accident occurred at around 11 pm last night in Kakina area on Lalmonirhat-Burimari Road. One man died on the spot while another one succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Injured people were admitted to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex and Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Thana Habibur Rahman confirmed.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha