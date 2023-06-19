General

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal today reiterated his stance to work with Bangladesh Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina to take the existing bilateral relations between the two countries to a new height during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

Expressing her optimism for the smooth transportation of food grains from Ukraine, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh wants immediate stop of the existing war so food grains from Ukraine, known as the world's "bread basket", can easily be sent to countries in food shortages.

Bangladesh Premier fully supported the UN-led "Black Sea Crops Initiative" and thanked concerned all involved in such initiatives. In this connection, she expressed her optimism that such noble steps would continue in the days ahead.

Denys Shmyhal requested the Prime Minister to stand beside Ukraine in the international arena, particularly at the UN and in other fora.

To this end, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is respectful towards sovereignty and regional integrity according to the objectives and principles of the United Nations.

The premier called for resolving all disputes peacefully, saying this principle should be followed universally.

She expressed sorrow over the death of common people and children due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh which believes in the principle of peace also emerged through a war, but war does not bring welfare for any side.

At the end of their conversation, the Prime Minister wished Denys Shmyhal's good health.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha