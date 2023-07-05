Key Issues

The CPN (UML), the main opposition in the Lumbini provincial parliament, has finally decided to support the budget presented for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The party had been obstructing the Province Assembly session till Tuesday, expressing its dissatisfaction over the government's annual estimation of income and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal.

The government and the party had sat for talks last night that ended conclusively.

Chief Minister Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary has promised to address the party's concerns in the PA session and the party has decided to allow the PA conduct its business from today, according to UML Province Chief Tulasi Chaudhary.

Chief Minister Chaudhary and Speaker Tularam Gharti forged consensus through talks with the UML which had boycotted the meeting. Opposition party leader Leela Giri, deputy leader Chet Narayan Acharya and chief whip Chaudhary were participated in the talks.

The Province Assembly which was postponed on Tuesday has been called for today after the agreement between the ruling and the opposition sides. The Province Assembly Secretary Durlav Kumar Pun Magar has issued a notice stating that the 17th meeting of the Second Session of the Province Assembly that was put off on Tuesday has been called for 1.00 pm today.

It is stated in the notice that the meeting has been called in accordance with the Rule 12 (3) of the Province Assembly Regulation as directed by the Speaker.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal