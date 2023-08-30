General

Whereabouts of battalion commander of Nepal Army Nandabox Battalion in Dunai, Dolpa have still unknown. His status has not been identified though four days have elapsed since his disappearance.

According to District Police Office, Dolpa, Chief, DSP Shiva Budhathoki, Nepal Army Major Pundit who had set out to market from Bhadale-based battalion at around 3.00 pm on Sunday did not return till the evening. The search for the missing Major was initiated when he remained out of communications.

Whereabouts of Major Pundit have not been traced despite intense search in the areas, including Tripurkot and Jufal Bazaar since Sunday evening.

DSP Budhathoki informed the mobile of Major Pundit has also been switched off.

A large number of Nepal Army, Armed Police and Nepal Police has been mobilized to know the whereabouts of the missing Major.

Chief District Officer of Dolpa, Bhumiswor Pokharel said it was difficult to carry out search operations when there was no personal security officer with him. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal