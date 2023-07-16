General

Three members of a family died after consuming wild mushroom in Rolpa. The District Police Office, Rolpa confirmed the deaths of Bhima Gurung, 33, of Lungri rural municipality-5 and her 11-year-old son Sushil Gurung and six-year-old son Prem Gurung due to the intake of poisonous mushroom.

The three fell severely ill after eating curry made of wild mushroom and were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Sulichaur. Later, they were referred to the Lumbini Provincial Hospital where they breathed last today, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal