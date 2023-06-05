General

The World Environment Day-2023 was observed here as elsewhere in the country with a view to create awareness about the environmental pollution among the common people.

This year's theme of the day is 'Solutions to Plastic Pollution'.

A colourful rally was brought out in the town with the participation of students, teachers, NGO workers and government officials under the joint auspices of Manikganj District administration and District office of the Department of Environment on this occasion.

After the rally, a discussion was held at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abdul Latif was present at the function as chief guest.

The discussion was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gen) Sanwarul Haque where Additional Superintendent of Police (Adi-SP) Sadar Circle Quamrul Hasan, Deputy Director of the Department of Narcotic Control Md. Hamimur Rashid, Assistant Professor Khan Bahadur Awlad Hossai Khan College Dr. Mujibur Rahman, BRAC representative Md. Omar Faruque and BASIK representative Rasheda Akter among others spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Director of the Department of Environment Md. Saiful Islam delivered the welcome speech at the beginning of the discussion.

The speakers urged the people to be aware to avoid the destructive impact of environment pollution, mainly reducing the use of plastic goods.

Prizes were distributed among the winners of the painting and essay competitors.

On this occasion, more than 2000 fruits, wood and medicinal saplings were distributed among the students, teachers and general people.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha