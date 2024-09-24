1.8 million people expected to leave Kathmandu Valley during this festive season



Kathmandu: The Nepal Police authorities have expected that as high as 1.8 million people would leave the Kathmandu Valley in this festive season. The number is 500,000 more compared to the last year’s Dashain festival.

Spokesperson of Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office Bishwaraj Khadka said that 1.8 million people are expected to exit the valley if the weather remains fair. He said that around 1.3 million people had left the valley to their homes in the festive season last year.

Khadka added that stakeholders have been consulted to reduce the road accidents during the festive season. Poor quality of roads, excessive number of vehicles, overcrowded vehicles and high-speed driving are considered the main reasons behind the road accidents in the country.

According to Khadka, an integrated security plan is being formulated in coordination with all three districts of the valley to reduce the number of road accidents in the festive season.

Source: National News Agency RSS