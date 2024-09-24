Nepal Police directs for implementation of special security scheme in view of festivals



Kathmandu: Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police, Tek Prasad Rai, has directed the chiefs of all seven province police offices to implement a special security scheme considering the upcoming festivals.

AIG Rai who presently takes charge of daily administrative affairs of the Nepal Police Headquarters instructed this during a virtual meeting with province police chiefs on Tuesday.

The province police chiefs have been asked to implement security measures to prevent untoward crimes, take data on suspicious activities, assess them well, and address them accordingly.

He wanted them to coordinate and collaborate with all relevant bodies to minimize the risk of road accidents during the festive season. He urged them to operate an awareness-raising programme and to act more intensely to contain smuggling during festivals. “It is warranted for the Nepal Police to make civic services additionally prompt by building greater trust with the citizens.”

Source: National News Agency RSS