30-year-old man die as vehicle runs over him in Dhaka’s Jatrabari



A 30-year-old unidentified man died on Wednesday after being run over by a vehicle in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area.

The accident happened around 3:00 pm near the Jatrabari Bus Stand. Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost, confirmed the matter.

The victim was rescued and brought to the emergency department, where doctors pronounced him dead at 4:00 pm, said the official.

The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, and the incident has been reported to the concerned police station.

Somrat, a passerby who brought the victim to the hospital, explained that the man was struck between two buses of Ilish Paribahan at the Gomoti Filling Station near the Jatrabari bus stand. After the initial collision, another vehicle ran over him.

He was first taken to a local hospital, but when his condition worsened, he was rushed to DMCH, where he was de

clared dead.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, and efforts are ongoing to gather more information about him.

Source: United News of Bangladesh