Five congregations (jamaat) were held today at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The first Eid jamaat was held at 7 am while the next four jamaats were held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10.45am.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Ehsanul Haque conducted the first Eid jamaat while the Mosque's Khadem Abdul Hadi was the mukabbir.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's Pesh Imam Maulana Muhiuddin Kashem was the Imam of second Eid jamaat and Hafez Kwari Md Ataur Rahman was the mukabbir.

Other three jamaats were conducted by Islamic Foundation's Mufassir Mawlana Dr Abu Saleh Patowari, Islamic Foundation Director Maulana Md Anisuzzaman Sikder and Islamic Foundation's Mufti Maulana Mohammad Abdullah, respectively.

Prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the nation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha