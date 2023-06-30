General

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP's politics of revenge has crossed the limit of all political norms.

In response to the statement of BNP leaders that 'This Eid did not bring joy to the common people', Quader said: "BNP's politics of avenge has crossed all limits of political norms. Such unrealistic statement (of BNP leaders) is nothing but an expression of their inner jealousy (Ontor-Jala)."

The minister said these in a statement sent to the media condemning the negative and misguided statements made by BNP leaders.

The veteran AL leader also said that the people of the country are celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Azha in a festive atmosphere.

"Despite inclement weather, people safely left the city for their native villages to celebrate the Eid festival with their near and dear ones," he added.

Quader said this year a record number of vehicles crossed over the Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Setu as huge people left Dhaka city to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives.

He said BNP leaders have become upset because the common people is celebrating Eid without any kind of suffering.

Noting that when the people of the country are happy, BNP leaders become jealous as they don't want people to be happy, he said.

The minister said the BNP leaders want to see the suffering of the people as the party is capitalizing the suffering of the people to gain ill political motive.

"BNP is so desperate to grab state power that they cannot think about the welfare of the country or its people," Quader continued.

Mentioning that the global commodity prices have increased due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said food is being rationed in the markets of many countries across the globe to tackle inflation.

Highlighting the government's endeavors to deal with the current situation, he said the government has strengthened the market monitoring system to maintain stable food-supply and keep food-prices affordable for the people of the country.

"The government is distributing daily essential food items at very reasonable prices to the low and middle income people," he added.

Noting that BNP leaders are very desperate to grab the state power, Obaidul Quader went on saying that they (BNP leaders) are spreading various kinds of hateful, misleading and completely fabricated information on various social media against the government and Awami League leaders.

They are making and presenting imaginary and false complaints of so-called oppression about false events to their foreign masters also, he said.

He said that the people of the country have always rejected BNP's such destructive politics of lying.

"In future, the people of the country will be united under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's worthy daughter Sheikh Hasina and resist the propaganda and politics of conspiracy of all anti-state forces," the road transport and bridges minister said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha