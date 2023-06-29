Key Issues, politics

CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that his party has not held talks with the Nepali Congress (NC) for the formation of new government.

Talking to the media at Bharatpur Airport on Thursday, Oli ruled out any of such talks with the NC leaders.

"I have not proposed the NC nor has the NC proposed me (for the new government). We have been getting information from the journalists," Oli argued claiming that the talk held between the second layers of leaders was not in his notice.

Likewise, Oli said that the issue of gold in the Jalahari in Pashupatinath Temple was not his concern.

Oli is scheduled to attend paddy seedling plantation programmes on the occasion of National Paddy Day on Friday (Asar 15).

Meanwhile, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has said that his party was not for political instability in the country.

Talking to the journalists here Thursday, he said the RSP wishes end of instability in the country.

On the occasion, Lamichhane claimed that the new budget for the upcoming fiscal year could not function as per the people's wishes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal