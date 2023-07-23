General

People have been compelled to live in the darkness for the past two weeks due to disruption of power supply in Mugu district.

Twenty-six thousands members of 5,000 households, government office and other organisations of Chhayanath Rara municipality in the district have been affected due to disruption of power supply after flood damaged Gamgadh micro hydropower project on July 12.

A total of 87 settlements in Gamgadhi, the district headquarters of Mugu, as well as its surrounding areas are living in darkness. The locals are hugely affected due to power disrupting for long.

Problems have surfaced in service delivery of government offices as well as banks and financial institutions due to this, said Assistant Manager of Rastriya Banijya Bank, Mugu, Prakash Bham.

Although rfforts were made time and again to remove silts and mud, brought by the flood, from the intake of power house of the project, went in vain, said a technician of the project, Tshering Lama.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal