Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) began selling its products among card holders in Jamalpur municipality area today.

Senior Secretary of Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the selling programme in Shekher Vita area in the town, arranged by district administration.

The programme was addressed, among others, deputy commissioner Shrabosti Roy, additional deputy commissioner (general) Md Muktar Hossain and Jamalpur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Litus Laurence Chiran.

Under the programme, 8517 family card holders in Jamalpur municipality and two unions in Jamalpur Sadar upazila will get the TCB products in lower prices.

Each of the card holders will get five kilograms of rice, two liters of soya bean oil and two kilogrammes of lentil.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha