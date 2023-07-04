General

Matihani Municipality of Mahottari district has distributed agricultural materials to the farmers.

Forty farmers were provided with the essential agricultural materials including vegetable seeds under the new pocket programme for vegetable farming. The agriculture section of the municipality distributed irrigation motor, delivery pipe, spray tank, spade, compost, and vegetable seeds to the farmers from Matihani-6, according to Mayor Hari Prasad Mandal.

Agriculture section chief Tanka Prasad Upadhyay informed that Matihani-6 is the pocket area for vegetables production in district. Some 20 hectarers of land had commercial farming done by 40 farmers.

The section further informed that Matihani-6 is selling the vegetables worth minimum Rs 10 million every year. The farmers here have felt huge relief after getting agricultural tools, fertilizer and seeds.

A local farmer Musafir Sahani observed that it was huge relief for them to get the essential agricultural materials.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal