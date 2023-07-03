Games, sports

Goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup-2022 winning Argentine team Emiliano Martinez today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's office here.

During the meeting, the premier appreciated the Argentine footballer for his contribution to winning the Football World Cup-2022 title, saying, "You are the man who brought the glory for Argentina. I wish you all the success."

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said that football is the most popular game in the world and Bangladeshis are passionate about the game.

The premier mentioned that her family is a sports loving family, saying, "My father and grandfather were footballers."

She said her government has been establishing mini stadiums across Bangladesh to promote football and other games.

Emiliano Martinez has become overwhelmed after knowing that Bangladesh has heavy Argentine fan.

"I am very happy to be here and happy to know that passion for football among Bangladeshis," he said.

The Prime Minister presented a "Boat", the electoral symbol of her party- Awami League, to the Argentine icon while Martinez gifted a signed Argentine Jersey to Sheikh Hasina.

Indian organizer and Founder of Satadru Dutta initiative Satadru Dutta and Lawyer and personal Manager of Martinez Santiago Liotta (Italian) are among the visiting delegation members.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, and Sheikh Tonmoy, MP, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha