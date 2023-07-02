business, Trading

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, has said getting remuneration is the basic right of any working journalist.

During an interaction among the bodies concerned in regard with the implementation of Working Journalists Act (WJA) organised by the Minimum Wages Fixation Committee here today, the Minister said, "It is the right of any working person to get minimum remuneration determined by the government."

Stating that the Committee's recommendation for revising the minimum remuneration for working journalists was under consideration, she said the implementation would be easier if the involvement of their employers was in this procedure

The Minister said the government had already proceeded towards the formulation of required laws relating to mass communications. She apprised the gathering that there were complaints about the lack of transparency in private sector regarding the payment to working journalists.

Press Council Nepal Chair Balkrishna Basnet was of the opinion of legally dealing with the violation of the provision of appointment and payment in the journalism sector. Such move is punishable by law, according to him.

Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Chair Bipul Pokhrel said, "The implementation of the working journalists Act is so simple provided that when everyone understands that labour exists in journalism and it demands a decent pay, too."

Committee chair Sangita Khadka gave her presentation centering on the provisions in the WJA, challenges in its enforcement and the possible ways for the solution while FNJ former Chair Dr Mahendra Bista shed light on labour issues, existing situation and the areas for improvement in media.

Advertisement Board Chair Laxman Humagain, senior journalist Babita Basnet, Media Society Nepal's Chair Shubhashanker Kandel, Samajbadi Press Association Nepal's chair Bishwamani Subedi, Nepal Press Union's vice chair Nakul Aryal, Press Chautari Nepal's general secretary Hiraman Lama, and Press Center Nepal's general secretary Santosh Paudel talked about possible ways for effective implementation of the WJA.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal